APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary results 2023 out on apopenschool.ap.gov.in

APOSS Supplementary Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has announced Supplementary examination results for SSC or Class 10th and Intermediate or Class 12th students. Those who took the APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary exam 2023 can now go to apopenschool.ap.gov.in and check their results online.

APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary results 2023 announced (apopenschool.ap.gov.in)

To check APOSS 10th, 12th Supplementary results 2023, students are required to login to the website using admission number or roll number. These are the direct links and steps to follow.

APOSS SSC 10th Supplementary result 2023 link: http://portal.apopenschool.org/apossresultssep/APOSSRESULTSSSC.aspx

APOSS Inter 12th Supplementary result 2023:

http://portal.apopenschool.org/apossresultssep/APOSSRESULTSINTER.aspx

How to check APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary Results 2023

Go to apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Go to the bottom of the website and find the link to check SSC or Intermediate Public Examinations, June / July -2023 result. Login with your admission number or roll number. Check and download your result. Take a printout of the downloaded page.