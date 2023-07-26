Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary results 2023 out on apopenschool.ap.gov.in

APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary results 2023 out on apopenschool.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 26, 2023 09:27 AM IST

APOSS Supplementary Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has released SSC and Intermediate Supplementary results on apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

APOSS Supplementary Result 2023: Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has announced Supplementary examination results for SSC or Class 10th and Intermediate or Class 12th students. Those who took the APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary exam 2023 can now go to apopenschool.ap.gov.in and check their results online.

APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary results 2023 announced (apopenschool.ap.gov.in)

To check APOSS 10th, 12th Supplementary results 2023, students are required to login to the website using admission number or roll number. These are the direct links and steps to follow.

APOSS SSC 10th Supplementary result 2023 link: http://portal.apopenschool.org/apossresultssep/APOSSRESULTSSSC.aspx

APOSS Inter 12th Supplementary result 2023:

http://portal.apopenschool.org/apossresultssep/APOSSRESULTSINTER.aspx

How to check APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary Results 2023

  1. Go to apopenschool.ap.gov.in.
  2. Go to the bottom of the website and find the link to check SSC or Intermediate Public Examinations, June / July -2023 result.
  3. Login with your admission number or roll number.
  4. Check and download your result.
  5. Take a printout of the downloaded page.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
andhra pradesh board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP