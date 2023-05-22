Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared Assam 10th Result 2023 on May 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for SEBA Assam Class 10 board examination can check SEBA HSLC results on the official site of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org and also on resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam 10th Result 2023: SEBA HSLC results declared, direct link here

The direct link to check results is given below.

Assam 10th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SEBA Assam at sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from the official websites, the results for Class 10 will be available on SEBA results mobile app. The mobile app can be downloaded by candidates from Google Playstore.

This year more than 4 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10 board examination in the state. Assam Class 10 board examination was conducted in the state from March 3 to April 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

