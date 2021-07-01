Assam announces evaluation formula for Class 10, 12 students of state board

The Assam government on Thursday announced the formula to evaluate students of the Class 10 and 12 state board. The exams had to be cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education minister Ranoj Pegu made the announcement in presence of officials of Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), the boards responsible for conducting the exams.

“We have decided that the evaluation of students for both classes would be based on records of internal assessment and previous exams available with us,” said Pegu.

For students of Class 12 who have practical exams, 50% of their total marks would come from the best of three subjects of Class 10, 30% from Class 12 practical, 10% based on internal assessment and attendance in Class 11, and Class 12 and the rest 10% to be provided by AHSEC.

Students of Class 12 from arts and commerce streams (who don’t have practicals), will get 50% of their marks from the best of three subjects in Class 10, 40% based on internal assessment in Class 11 and Class 12, and an additional 10% to be given by AHSEC.

Those students who are dissatisfied with their marks or the process of evaluation would have the option of appear for regular exams by September 15 or when the exams can be held.

There would be no announcement of rank holders for various streams this year.

For students appearing in Class 10 board exams, 40% of their marks would be based on their performance in Class 9, 40% based on assessment of their performance in Class 10, and 20% from school-based internal assessment.

In schools where Class 10 pre-board exams were not held, 70% marks from Class 9 would be used for evaluation and the rest 30% would be given by their schools based on the previous record of attendance, class tests etc.

Assessment of students with physical disabilities, who were unable to take part in routine exams during the past year due to various reasons, would be done entirely by their respective schools.

The marks given to students of Class 10 and 12 this year won’t be considered if they decide to opt later for state government jobs, which give importance to marks scored in the board exams. Such students would have to appear for a special eligibility test for those jobs.