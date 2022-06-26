Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam Board HS Result 2022 Date: AHSEC Class 12th results tomorrow

Assam HS final results will be declared on June 26 at 9 am on ahsec.assam.gov.in and resutsassam.nic.in. 
Published on Jun 26, 2022 10:35 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2022: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare Higher Secondary (HS) second year or Class 12 final examination result 2022 on Monday, June 27, at 9 am. When declared, students can visit the official website of AHSEC – ahsec.assam.gov.in – and resultsassam.nic.in to download their score cards.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the date and time for Assam HS results. “Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes,” the minister tweeted on Saturday.

Students can check their scores online using their roll numbers. Here are the steps to follow:

How to check AHSEC HS result 2022

Go to resultsassam.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the HS result link

Login with your roll number

Submit and view result

AHSEC is likely to hold a press conference at 9 am, where result data like pass percentage and toppers' names will be announced. Soon after that, students can check their scores on the official websites.

Students will get hard copies of their mark sheets and pass certificates issued by AHSEC later. They will have to collect it from their schools/colleges.

Earlier this month, the Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA had announced Class 10 or Matric final examination results, 2022.

