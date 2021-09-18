Assam Board HS Special Exams 2021: AHSEC Class 12 exam schedule released

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam Board HS Special Exams 2021 schedule has been released. Candidates can check the complete schedule given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 09:09 AM IST
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has released Assam Board HS Special Exams 2021 schedule. The Class 12 special exams will begin on October 1 and will end on November 11, 2021. Candidates can check the official timetable on the official site of AHSEC on ahsec.assam.gov.in. 

The special exams will be conducted in two shifts- the morning shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will begin with the English paper and will end with Logic and Philosophy/ Banking/ Psychology. 

As per the official schedule, the question papers will be distributed among the examinees 15 minutes before the stipulated time for reading. Besides, COVID19 protocol as per guidelines issued by the State Government shall strictly adhere during the entire process of holding the examination.

The Board had given the alternative of the special exam for those students who were not satisfied with the statistical formula-based evaluation this year. This year a total of 2,49,812 candidates had appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates were from Science stream, 191855 were from Arts stream, 18443 were from the Commerce stream and 1081 students were from Vocational course. The overall pass percentage was 98.93 percent. 

