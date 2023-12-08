Assam HS Exam 2024 timetable released, check schedule here

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSC) has released the exam timetable for the Assam HSC final exam 2024. As per the notification released by the AHSC, the examination will be conducted from February 12 to March 13.

Assam HS Exam 2024 timetable released

The Assam HSC examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and 1: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm. Candidates will get 10 minutes extra from 8:50 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1:20 pm to 1: 30 pm in the afternoon shift.

The Assam HSC Practical examination will be conducted from January 24 to February 8.

Assam HS timetable Date Morning shift ( 9 am to 12 noon) Afternoon shift (1:30 to 4:30 pm) February 12, 2024

English February 13, 2024 Music group A

Bihu February 16, 2024 Chemistry, business studies, political science February 17, 2024 Music group B Vocational paper I, vocational elective paper VI February 19, 2024 Physics, accountancy, education, general foundation course-II February 21, 2024

Modern Indian language or alternate English February 22, 2024 Entrepreneurship Development Advance Sanskrit February 23, 2024

Music (group C) IT, ITeS, retail trade, agriculture, health care, private security, tourism & hospitality, beauty & wellness, electronics, automotive February 27, 2024

Mathematics February 29, 2024 Biology or Insurance or history March 1, 2024 Fine Arts, economic geography, biotechnology March 2, 2024 Advance languages, arabic, persian, sanskrit March 4, 2024 Economics March 5, 2024 vocational paper II, vocational elective paper V

Swadesh adhyayn March 6, 2024

Statistics March 7, 2024 Business mathematics and statistics, geography, geology March 9, 2024 Vocational elective paper VI Logic and philosophy or finance or psychology March 11, 2024

Anthropology or sociology or salesmanship and advertising March 12, 2024 Home Science Computer science and application March 13, 2024 Multimedia and web technology

