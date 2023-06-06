Assam HS Result 2023 Live: AHSEC 12th result declared, get link for marks

AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023 Live Updates: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced HS or Class 12th final exam results 2023. Students can check their marks on ahsecresults.com and ahsec.assam.gov.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage in the Science stream stands at 84.96 per cent while for the Commerce stream, the pass percentage is 79.57 per cent. For Arts, it is 70.12 per cent.

Sankalpajit Saikia of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon has topped the Arts Stream with 490 marks. Notable, 18 students who have featured in merit lists of Science and Arts streams are from the same school.

Nikhilesh Dutta, a non-institutional private candidate has topped the Science stream. He has got 484 marks.

Varsha Bothra of KC Das Commerce College Kamrup (Metro) and Sukanya Kumar of Malayabari Senior Secondary School Kamrup (Metro) has topped in the Commerce stream with 472 marks.

