Assam HS Result 2025 Date, Time: AHSEC Class 12th results releasing on April 30, check timing here

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the Assam HS Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. The AHSEC Class 12th results will be declared at 9 am tomorrow. Assam HS Result 2025 Date, Time: AHSEC Class 12th results releasing on April 30(HT file)

Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam, shared the Assam HS Result 2025 date and time on his official X handle. The tweet reads, "I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM. The ASSEB will issue official notification shortly. A total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS examinations this year."

Students who have appeared in their Higher Secondary final examination can check their scores on the official website of ASEEB at asseb.in, AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in and results.ahsecexam.in after the results are declared.

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 past trends: When were board results out previously

Apart from the official website, there are other third-party websites where candidates can check the Assam HS Result 2025 after its announcement.

The Assam Higher Secondary Final examination was conducted from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The Class 12 board examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

AHSEC HS Result 2025: Check past trends, how to check Assam Board 12th results when out

Assam HS Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Candidates can check the Class 12 results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on the link to download Assam HS Result 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your Class 12 result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

MBSE HSLC Result 2025: Mizoram Board Class 10th results out, how to check & toppers list here

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.