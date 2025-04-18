Assam HS Result 2025 news: Website to check AHSEC 12th result when announced

The Assam State School Education Board, ASSEB, is expected to release the Assam board Class 12 results 2025 in due course. Once released, students who appeared in the board examinations this year will be able to check their results on the official websites at ahsec.assam.gov.in and asseb.in. Assam HS Result 2025 news: Check the websites to download AHSEC 12th result when out. (Representative image/HT file)

Alternatively, there are other websites like resultsassam.nic.in where the marksheets will be available.

This year, the Assam Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The examinations was conducted in two sessions - the morning session was held from from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the afternoon session was conducted from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Last year, the Assam board Class 12 results were declared on May 9, 2025. A total of 2,73,908 students had appeared the exam of which 2,42,794 students passed.

Additionally, the pass percentage in Arts stream was 88.24 per cent, 90.29 perc cent in Science, and 88.28 per cent in Commerce.

Assam Class 12 results 2025: How to check the AHSEC Class 12 results when released

Candidates can check the Class 12 results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at resultsassam.nic.in. Click on the link to download Assam HS Result 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your Class 12 result displayed on the screen. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website of ASSEB.