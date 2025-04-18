JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 releasing today, here is how to download when out

National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the Final Answer Key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 result on Friday, April 18. Once released, candidates will be able to check the final answer key on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Result 2025 Live Updates. JEE Mains Final Answer Key 2025 for Session 2 will be out on April 18, 2025. Check how to download when out. (Hindustan Times/file)

When out, candidates will be able to download the final answer key by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link to download the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key The final answer key PDF will open on your screen Download and keep a printout for future reference

Notably, the NTA had released the final answer key on April 17 but took it down in just few hours. The agency announced the revised date for its release.

The NTA posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The Final Answer Keys of JEE (Main) 2025 Session-II will be available for download on the JEE(Main) website by 2 PM today, i.e. on 18th April, 2025.”

Once the final answer key is released, the Agency will declare the JEE Mains Results 2025 for Session 2 by April 19, 2025. Along with the result, the agency will also announce names and marks of the toppers and other details about the examination.

The JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 exam was held from April 2 to April 9. The provisional answer key for JEE Main session 2, paper 1, along with question papers and candidates' responses, was released earlier this month, and candidates were asked to raise objections, if any.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official wesbite of JEE.