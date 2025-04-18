NTA announces JEE Main session 2 result, final answer key release dates, check here

JEE Mains Result 2025 Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 result by tomorrow, April 19, at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main Result 2025 Live Updates NTA announces JEE Main session 2 result, final answer key release dates (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The final answer key will be uploaded to the website at 2 pm today, April 18. The agency shared this information through a post on X.

“The Final Answer Keys of JEE (Main) 2025 Session-II will be available for download on the JEE(Main) website by 2 PM today, i.e. on 18th April, 2025. The result of JEE(Main) 2025 will be declared latest by 19.4.2025. This is for information to all candidates,” NTA said.

JEE Mains session 2, for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture and Planning courses at IIITs, NITs and other participating institutions, was held from April 2 to 9.

NTA will first announce the JEE Main paper 1 (BE/BTech) results. The provisional answer key for paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) has not been released yet. After releasing the provisional key for paper 2, the agency will invite objections, review those and prepare the final key. Paper 2 results will be declared after that.

The final answer key for paper 1 was released on Thursday, but NTA took it down from the website a few hours later. The agency has now announced the revised date for its release.

When declared, candidates can check the JEE Main session 2 result using their application numbers and dates of birth.

How to check JEE Main 2025 result when announced

Go to the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the session 2 scorecard link

A login window will appear. Enter the required details and submit.

Check and download the scorecard.

Along with session 2 results, the NTA will share all India ranks. For those who took both sessions of the test, their best out of the two scores will be considered for ranking.

The agency will also share the number of candidates and names of 100 percentile scorers (toppers).