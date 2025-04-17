JEE Main Result 2025: What if an answer is wrong? What students should know about NTA’s marking scheme

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 candidates and experts recently flagged concerns about ‘factual errors’ in at least nine questions asked in the session 2 of the examination. JEE Main 2025 result live updates. JEE Main Result 2025: What if an answer is wrong?(Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In response, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, requested that they not draw conclusions based on provisional answer keys. It also asked candidates not to be "misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety.”

“NTA has always followed a transparent examination process, which allows candidates to view their recorded responses as soon as the provisional answer keys are released. The NTA considers every challenge to the provisional Answer Key with utmost seriousness,” the NTA said in a recent post on X.

Now, what happens if a question asked in JEE Main is found incorrect/wrong?

As per the process, NTA released the provisional answer key along with questions and candidates' responses to those. After that, it allowed them to raise objections to the provisional answer key.

Once the objection window is closed, a panel of subject experts reviews those objections. If an objection is found valid, the final answer key is revised accordingly.

Wrong answers will be dropped from the final answer key.

JEE Main 2025: Marking scheme

For MCQS in JEE Main, candidates get four marks for the correct or the most appropriate answer, while one mark is deducted for each wrong answer. No mark is awarded for questions not attempted.

If the agency finds that more than one option for a question is correct, it awards full marks to those who marked one of the correct options.

If all options are correct, those who attempt that question get full marks.

NTA mentioned that although sufficient care will be taken to ensure the correctness of questions, if a question needs to be dropped, full marks will be awarded to all candidates.

Similarly, the marking scheme for Numerical Value Questions is-

Correct answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered/marked for review: No mark (0).

If a question is found to be incorrect or the question is dropped: Four marks (+4) to all candidates.

The result of the second session of JEE Main is expected today, April 17. Candidates can visit the agency's official website for more details.