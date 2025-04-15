Students, experts flag 9 ‘factual errors’ in JEE Mains question paper, demand answers: Report

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is once again at the centre of a raging controversy, this time over alleged errors in the recently held JEE Main 2025 question exam - one of India’s most crucial engineering entrance tests. Aspirants standing in queue before appearing in the JEE Mains exam at an examination centre in Patna.(Hindustan Times)

The controversy stems from students of Rajasthan's Kota, the country's JEE coaching capital, noting several errors in the questions after the release of answer keys and response sheets on April 11, according to a Times of India report.

The students have flagged at least nine disputed questions in physics, chemistry and mathematics papers. Expert reviews from leading institutes also back these claims, adding fuel to the growing criticism of NTA's competence, which already faces keen scrutiny over the conduct of competitive exams in recent years.

Among the objections raised, four are from physics, three from chemistry, and two from mathematics.

The claims of factual inaccuracies if proven to be true could affect the scores of lakhs of aspirants as experts say these are not minor ambiguities but outright factual errors, the publication stated.

"It's unacceptable that such basic mistakes are creeping into national-level exams," wrote @kamath_pramod, an educator and commentator whose detailed breakdowns of the disputed questions have gone viral on X.

"Q on modern physics from 7 April AM shift is conceptually flawed. If NTA doesn't correct this, it's an injustice to lakhs of students," he added.

Experts demand grace marks for students

A physics expert citing the inaccuracies in the JEE Mains question paper noted that a physics question on hydrogen-like ions assumes the atomic number to be 2 instead of 3, which is a fundamental error.

Another current electricity problem wrongly listed 125mA as the correct answer, while the actual value should be 5mA, the TOI report added citing a Physics educator.

A third physics question on equivalent resistance provides no valid answer option, leaving students without a correct choice.

A director of a coaching centre stated that "objections have been submitted with evidence," urging NTA to award bonus marks or drop the flawed questions altogether.

The backlash is especially sharp because this is not the first time the NTA has been under the scanner. In the past year alone, the agency has faced criticism for technical glitches in CUET-UG 2024 and errors in NEET-UG answer keys.

So far, the NTA has not issued a formal response to the current set of objections.