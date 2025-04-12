NTA releases JEE Main 2025 answer key for session 2, direct link here

JEE Main 2025: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the second session of JEE Main can download the answer key from the official website. The direct link is given below. JEE Main 2025 session 2 answer key live updates NTA has released JEE Main 2025 answer key for session 2 (HT file)

Along with the JEE Main answer key, the agency has also displayed question papers and candidates' recorded responses on the official website.

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it by paying a fee of ₹200 per question, NTA said. The window will remain active till 11:50 pm on April 13.

The answer key has been released for the paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam only.

The second session of JEE Main 2025 was held from April 2 to 9.

Candidates who appeared for the test can use the answer key, question paper and their responses to calculate how many marks they will score.

How to check JEE Main 2025 answer key?

Open the NTA website for JEE Mains- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the answer key link displayed on the home page. Enter your credentials and log in. Check the answer key, questions and your recorded responses. If you want to raise objections, follow the given instructions.

After the objection window is over, subject experts will review candidates' feedback. The final answer key will be revised if any objection is found valid.

The final answer key will be used NTA to prepare and announce the JEE Main session 2 result.

JEE Main is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture and Planning courses offered by participating government-funded and private institutions across the country.

It is also the screening test for JEE Advanced, which is the admission test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

For further details, candidates can visit the official websites of the National Testing Agency (NTA).