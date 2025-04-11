JEE Mains Answer Key News 2025 Session 2 LIVE: Where, how to check provisional key when out

Live

By

JEE Mains Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: Session 2 provisional key to release at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.

JEE Mains Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: How to check provisional key when out

JEE Mains Answer Key News 2025 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released JEE Mains Answer Key 2025 for session 2. The provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination can be checked when released on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains examination for Session 2 was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9, 2025. The Paper I exam on April 2, 3, 4, and 7 was held in two shifts- a first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. On April 8, Paper I was held in second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 held in first shift- Paper 2A, Paper 2B was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2A&2B was held from 9 am to 12.30 pm....Read More

The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website, with a Public Notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a nonrefundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link, objection window and other details.