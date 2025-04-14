Menu Explore
JEE Main Result 2025 News: How will NTA resolve ties between candidates? check details

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 14, 2025 10:12 AM IST

With a large number of participants, it is possible that two or more candidates could obtain equal marks. NTA has a policy of resolving ties in those cases.

JEE Main 2025 Result News: National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the JEE Main 2025 session 2 provisional answer key and will announce the results next at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Result 2025 News: How will NTA resolve ties between candidates? (Representational image)(Unsplash)
JEE Main Result 2025 News: How will NTA resolve ties between candidates? (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Along with the session 2 result, NTA will also announce candidates' all India ranks.

With a large number of participants, it is possible that two or more candidates could obtain equal marks (NTA scores). The agency has a policy of resolving ties in those cases.

Ties in JEE Main result will be resolved in this order-

For paper 1 (BE/BTech)

Ties between candidates obtaining the same total NTA scores will be resolved in the following order:

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

NTA score in Physics, followed by

NTA score in Chemistry, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry.

If there is a tie, even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

For paper 2A (BArch)

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by

NTA score in Drawing Test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (part-1), followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (part-2) in the test, followed by

If there is a tie, even after this, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

For paper 2B (BPlanning)

NTA score in Mathematics, followed by

NTA score in Aptitude Test, followed by

NTA score in Planning Based Questions, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Mathematics (part- 1), followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Aptitude Test (part- 2), followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Planning Based Questions (part-3).

If the tie remains, candidates will be assigned the same rank.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
