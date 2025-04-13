JEE Mains Answer Key 2025 Session 2: Last date today to raise objections, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the JEE Mains Answer Key 2025 Session 2 objection window on April 13, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do it through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains Answer Key 2025 Session 2: Last date today to raise objections

The provisional answer key for Session 2 Paper 1 was released on April 11, 2025. The window to raise objections will close today at 11.50 pm.

The official notice reads, "The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech) alongwith the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for interested candidates to submit challenge to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying non-refundable processing fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged as per the Procedure given in Annexure 1."

JEE Mains Answer Key 2025 Session 2: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Mains Answer Key 2025 Session 2 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

6. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and your objection is filled.

8. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 13 April 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode.

NTA JEE Main Session 2 Paper I was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, 2025 at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The Paper 2 exam was held on April 9, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.