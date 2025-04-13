UPSC CDS (I)/ NDA (I) 2025: The Union Public Service Commission is scheduled to conduct the Combined Defence Examination(I), National Defence Academy (I) exam today, April 13, 2025. UPSC CDS 1, NDA/NA 1 2025 Exam today: Important guidelines for exam day here

Exam Date Timings

The UPSC CDS and NDA exams will be held on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at various venues throughout India.

UPSC CDS(I)

English: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

General Knowledge: 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM

Elementary Mathematics: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

UPSC NDA(I)

Mathematics: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

General Ability Test: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Before heading to the Examination centre, candidates are advised to go through the exam guidelines and instructions mentioned in the Notification issued by UPSC to avoid any last-minute hassle and ensure smooth entry into the centre. Instructions like reporting time at the centre, Permitted items to carry, etc., must be reviewed.

UPSC CDS(I) and NDA(I) Exam Guidelines 2025

Reporting time: Candidates are advised to enter the Examination hall at least 30 minutes before the examination. Entry to the examination venue closes 10 minutes before the scheduled exam begins in each session.

Admit Card: To secure admission into the examination hall, carry an e-admit card (printout) and the original photo ID card in each session. The admit card must be preserved until the final result is declared, as it will be required during SSB.

Electronic Gadgets: No electronic gadgets, such as mobile phones, pagers, programmable devices, storage media like pen drives, smart watches, etc., or cameras with Bluetooth will be allowed inside the examination premises.

OMR Sheet: Candidates must use a black ballpoint pen to mark answers in the OMR sheet (Answer sheet); any other pen or pencil will be prohibited. Candidates should note that commission/discrepancy in encoding and filling out details in the OMR, especially details like Roll number and set code, will render the OMR sheet liable for rejection.

Candidates are advised in their interest not to bring any of the above items or any valuable/costly items to the examination venue, as the commission will make no safekeeping arrangements.