LIVE: JEE Mains Result 2025 for session 2 likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: Scorecard for session 2 likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains Result 2025 Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) in its information bulletin said that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 result will be declared by April 17. When announced, candidates can check the JEE Main session 2 result on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The result notification will also be released at nta.ac.in. ...Read More

Along with the result, the agency will also share the toppers' list and other details about the exam.

JEE Main session 2 started on April 2 and ended on April 9.

The provisional answer key for JEE Main session 2, paper 1, along with question papers and candidates' responses, were released previously. Candidates were also asked to raise objections, if any.

Since only the paper 1 answer key has been released, NTA is expected only to announce the paper 1 result today. Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) results will be declared after the provisional key is released and the objection window is over.

How to check JEE Main 2025 result when declared?

Open the NTA website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the session 2 result link given on the home page.

Enter your login credentials.

The result will be displayed on the next page.

Check and download it.