Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahead of JEE results, consumer protection watchdog warns coaching centres against misleading ads

PTI | , New Delhi
Apr 17, 2025 02:44 PM IST

The consumer rights watchdog has advised coaching institutes to strictly follow the 2024 guidelines set for such entities.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Thursday issued a stern warning to coaching centres to avoid misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices as IIT-JEE examination results approach. JEE Main result 2025 live updates

Ahead of JEE results, CCPA warns coaching centres against misleading ads(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Ahead of JEE results, CCPA warns coaching centres against misleading ads(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The consumer rights watchdog has advised coaching institutes to strictly follow the 2024 guidelines set for such entities.

According to an official statement, coaching centres must ensure their representations are "accurate, clear, and free from misleading claims".

The CCPA emphasised that advertisements should transparently disclose key details including students' names, ranks, course types, and whether courses were paid for.

The authority has explicitly cautioned coaching centres against making "assurances of guaranteed success" and mandated that disclaimers be displayed prominently in the same font size as other important information.

The CCPA has already taken significant enforcement action in this sector, issuing 49 notices and imposing penalties totalling 77.60 lakh on 24 coaching centres for violations. These centres have been directed to discontinue misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices.

Previous CCPA actions have targeted coaching centres offering services for various competitive examinations, including UPSC CSE, IIT-JEE, NEET, RBI, and NABARD, among others.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / Ahead of JEE results, consumer protection watchdog warns coaching centres against misleading ads
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On