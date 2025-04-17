JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key for Session 2 released; here's direct link and how to download

JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key for Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam held from April 2 to 9 can now check and download the final answer key from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. After Final answer key, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result is expected to be announced soon.( jeemain.nta.nic.in)

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on April 11, and the window to raise objections remained open until April 13.

Steps to download final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that says ‘JEE – 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key’

The final answer key PDF will open on your screen

Download and save it for future reference

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result is expected to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA JEE website for further updates.