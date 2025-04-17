Menu Explore
JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key for Session 2 released; here's direct link and how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2025 07:07 PM IST

Candidates who appeared for the exam held from April 2 to 9 can now check and download the final answer key from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key for Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam held from April 2 to 9 can now check and download the final answer key from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

After Final answer key, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result is expected to be announced soon.( jeemain.nta.nic.in)
After Final answer key, the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result is expected to be announced soon.

LIVE: JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 results shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download final answer key

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on April 11, and the window to raise objections remained open until April 13.

Direct link to download JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key

Steps to download final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 2:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that says ‘JEE – 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key’

The final answer key PDF will open on your screen

Download and save it for future reference


NEET PG 2025 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, link to apply

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result is expected to be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official NTA JEE website for further updates.

Follow Us On