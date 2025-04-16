‘Answer keys provisional’: NTA on row over ‘errors’ in JEE Mains question paper

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has responded to the row over alleged errors in the provisional answer key for Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains examination. “NTA has always followed a transparent examination process, which allows candidates to view their recorded responses as soon as the provisional answer keys are released," the apex examination body said(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

“NTA has always followed a transparent examination process, which allows candidates to view their recorded responses as soon as the provisional answer keys are released. The NTA considers every challenge to the provisional Answer Key with utmost seriousness,” the NTA said in a post on X.

The apex examination body said that the 'answer key challenge process" was a key part of ensuring a fair and reliable system for all the candidates.

“The purpose of the “Answer Key Challenge” process is to remove any anomaly and ensure fairness,” the NTA added in a post.

As regards as JEE(Main) Session-II, the answer keys, uploaded are only provisional. The Final Answer Keys have not been published so far for JEE (Main) Session-II. The Score is determined by only the final Answer Key. Drawing conclusions based on the provisional answer keys is not desirable. NTA would like to advise and inform candidates that they should not to be misled by reports that create unnecessary doubt and anxiety," the NTA statement read.

Students, experts flagged nine disputed questions



On April 12, the NTA released the JEE Main session 2 provisional answer keys for paper 1(B.E/ B.Tech), along with the question papers with the recorded responses.

According to a Times of India report, students from Kota, the country's coaching capital, flagged at least nine disputed questions in physics, chemistry and mathematics.

The experts have also backed the claims, adding fuel to the controversy. They claim that the concerned questions don't have “minor ambiguities” but outright "factual errors".

According to the report, out of the questions flagged, four are from physics, three from chemistry, and two from mathematics.

If proven true, the claims of factual inaccuracies could affect the scores of lakhs of aspirants.