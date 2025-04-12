JEE Main 2025 session 2 provisional answer key out; how to raise objection

The JEE Main session 2 provisional answer keys for paper 1(B.E/ B.Tech), along with the question papers with the recorded responses, have been uploaded on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 session 2 provisional answer key out (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates can raise objection(s) to the provisional answer keys (if any) online by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/—per question challenged as per the procedure mentioned in the official notification.

The challenges to the provisional key can be submitted till April 13, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). The payment for processing fee has to be made through , Debit card/ Credit card/ Net banking. No other mode will be acceptable.

If challenges made by the candidates are found to be correct , the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all candidates accordingly. Based on the revised final answer keys, the result will be prepared and declared.

The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main) 2025 session 2 on April 02, 03, 04, 07 and 08, 2025 (Paper1: B.E/ B.Tech) and on April 09, 2025 (Paper 2: B.Arch and paper 2B: B.planning) at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India.

How to challenge the provisional answer key

1. Visit the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

2. Click ‘ Challenge (s) regarding answer key’.

3. Login with your application number and password, enter captcha code and then submit.

4. Click ‘ Challenge (s) regarding answer key’.

5. Candidates will see the Question IDs for JEE (Main) 2025 session 2.

6. The IDs next to the question under the column ‘ correct option” stands for the most appropriate answer key by NTA.

7. If candidates wish to challenge this option, he /she may use on or more of the option IDs given in the next columns by clicking the check box.

8. He/She may upload the supporting documents for which the can select ‘ choose file and upload( all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

9. After clicking the desired option, for subjects, candidates can scroll down and click on save your claim.

10. Challenged Option IDs will be displayed

11. Processing fee can be paid.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) 2025, the candidate may also contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in, for further updates candidates are advised to keep visiting official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/