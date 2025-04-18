TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Date: Telangana EAPCET hall tickets tomorrow

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) will release hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test, 2025 tomorrow, April 19. TS EAMCET hall ticket 2025 tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates will get the TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 hall tickets at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

The application for the exam without a late fee ended on April 4. The correction window was open from April 6 to 8.

Candidates were allowed to apply for the exam till April 9 on the payment of a late fee of ₹250, till April 14 on the payment of ₹500 as a late fee. They can apply till today, April 18 by paying a late fee of ₹2,500 and till April 24 on the payment of ₹5,000 as late fee.

TS EAMCET 2025 application fee (excluding the late fee)

Engineering

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P): SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

SC/ST & PH: ₹1000

Others: ₹1800

The entrance examination for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream is scheduled for April 29 and 30, and for the Engineering (E) stream, it will be held from May 2 to 5. The test will be held in two shifts: from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG EAPCET 2025) will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

This examination is for admission into various professional courses offered in universities and private colleges in the state for the academic year 2025-2026.