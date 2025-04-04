Menu Explore
TS EAMCET 2025 registration without late fee ends today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, link to apply and important dates

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 04, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Candidates can apply for TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 without anly late fee at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) will close the application process without late fee for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test, 2025 today, April 4. Candidates can apply for TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2025 registration without late fee ends today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)
TS EAMCET 2025 registration without late fee ends today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

Also read: JEE Main 2025 Live: Session 2, day 3 exam begins, analysis after 12 pm

Here are the important dates candidates should remember:

Last date to apply without late fee: April 4

Correction window: April 6 to 8

Last date to apply with a late fee of 250: April 9

Last date to apply with a late fee of 500: April 14

Last date to apply with a late fee of 2,500: April 18

Last date to apply with a late fee of 5,000: April 24

Release of hall tickets or admit cards: April 19 onwards

TS EAMCET 2025: Direct link to apply

TS EAMCET 2025 application fee (excluding the late fee)

Engineering

SC/ST & PH: 500

Others: 900

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P): SC/ST & PH: 500

Others: 900

Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

SC/ST & PH: 1000

Others: 1800

The entrance examination for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream will be held on April 29 and 30 and for the Engineering (E) stream, it will take place from May 2 to 5. The test will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG EAPCET 2025) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in universities and private colleges in the state for the academic year 2025-2026.

