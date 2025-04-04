TS EAMCET 2025 registration without late fee ends today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, link to apply and important dates
Candidates can apply for TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 without anly late fee at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) will close the application process without late fee for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test, 2025 today, April 4. Candidates can apply for TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
Here are the important dates candidates should remember:
Last date to apply without late fee: April 4
Correction window: April 6 to 8
Last date to apply with a late fee of ₹250: April 9
Last date to apply with a late fee of ₹500: April 14
Last date to apply with a late fee of ₹2,500: April 18
Last date to apply with a late fee of ₹5,000: April 24
Release of hall tickets or admit cards: April 19 onwards
TS EAMCET 2025 application fee (excluding the late fee)
Engineering
SC/ST & PH: ₹500
Others: ₹900
Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P): SC/ST & PH: ₹500
Others: ₹900
Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)
SC/ST & PH: ₹1000
Others: ₹1800
The entrance examination for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream will be held on April 29 and 30 and for the Engineering (E) stream, it will take place from May 2 to 5. The test will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy (Veterinary, etc.) Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG EAPCET 2025) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in universities and private colleges in the state for the academic year 2025-2026.