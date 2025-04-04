JEE Main 2025 Live: Session 2, day 3 exam begins, analysis after 12 pm

JEE Main 2025 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is holding the third day of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 today, April 4. On the third day, students are appearing for the paper 2 (BE/BTech examination). The paper is being held in two shifts. The first one started at 9 am and will continue till 12 pm while the second shift is scheduled for 3 pm to 6 pm. ...Read More

The second session of JEE Main started on April 2 and will continue till April 8.

Report at the exam centre well in time, preferably two hours before the test begins. Take your seat immediately after the examination hall opens. Candidates who do not report in time due to reasons such as traffic jams, train/bus delays, etc., are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced at the examination rooms/halls. NTA said it will not be responsible for any delay in the candidate's reaching the examination centre. Bring a printed copy of the admit card to the exam hall and a valid photo identity proof to the exam venue. Make sure that the question paper available on the computer is the one you have opted for. If it is different, inform the invigilator about it. Do not bring instruments, geometry or pencil box, purse, paper, stationary or textual material (both printed or written), eatables and water (loose or packed), mobile phone, earphones, microphone, pager, calculator, docupen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, metallic item and any other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.

