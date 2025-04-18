BSEB Bihar board Class 12th Compartment Exam 2025 begins from May 2, check timing and more

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released the datesheet for Class 12th special and compartmental examinations for all streams - Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational. Check datesheet of BSEB Bihar board Class 12th Compartment Exam 2025. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar )

As per the datesheet shared by the board on its X handle, the Class 12th compartmental Examination will begin from Friday, May 2, 2025, and conclude on May 13, 2025.

The practical exams will be conducted between May 14, 2025 to May 15, 2025.

Notably, the examination will be held in two sessions - the first session will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 AM and the second session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students will get 15 minutes cool-off time in both sessions. The cool-off time is aimed at enabling students to read the question paper.

Check the time-table below:

Notably, this year, the BSEB announced the Bihar Board class 12th result on March 25, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.56 per cent.

The exam was conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025, in two shifts, starting at 9:30 AM and 2 PM.

Students appearing for intermediate compartment exams are advised to prepare well as the compartment examination serves as another chance for those who could not secure the desired marks in the exam.

For more related details candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.