Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSEB Bihar board Class 12th Compartment Exam 2025 begins from May 2, check timing and more

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 18, 2025 12:15 PM IST

The BSEB Class 12th special and compartment exams 2025 will begin from May 2, 2025. Check exam timings and more below. 

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released the datesheet for Class 12th special and compartmental examinations for all streams - Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational.

Check datesheet of BSEB Bihar board Class 12th Compartment Exam 2025. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar )
Check datesheet of BSEB Bihar board Class 12th Compartment Exam 2025. (Representative image/Santosh Kumar )

As per the datesheet shared by the board on its X handle, the Class 12th compartmental Examination will begin from Friday, May 2, 2025, and conclude on May 13, 2025.

The practical exams will be conducted between May 14, 2025 to May 15, 2025.

Also read: NTA announces JEE Main session 2 result, final answer key release dates, check here

Notably, the examination will be held in two sessions - the first session will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 AM and the second session from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students will get 15 minutes cool-off time in both sessions. The cool-off time is aimed at enabling students to read the question paper.

Also read: TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 Date: Telangana EAPCET hall tickets tomorrow

Check the time-table below:

Also read: Delhi University's Hindu College starts Public Policy Lab

Notably, this year, the BSEB announced the Bihar Board class 12th result on March 25, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.56 per cent.

The exam was conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025, in two shifts, starting at 9:30 AM and 2 PM.

Students appearing for intermediate compartment exams are advised to prepare well as the compartment examination serves as another chance for those who could not secure the desired marks in the exam.

For more related details candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEB.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on UP Board Result , UK Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on UP Board Result , UK Board Result and Jharkhand Board Result.
News / Education / Board Exams 2025 / BSEB Bihar board Class 12th Compartment Exam 2025 begins from May 2, check timing and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On