Assam HS Result 2026 Live: AHSEC 12th results date and time awaited

Assam HS Result 2026 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the Assam HS Result 2026 date and time soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam Board Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result can also be checked at resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in. ...Read More

The date and time of the result declaration will be announced before the results. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared together.

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results. Along with the results, the Board will declare the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise details and other information.

The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time and more.