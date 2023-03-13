Assam HSLC Paper Leak: Science exam to be held on March 30, minister confirms

Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) General Science paper, which was cancelled on Sunday following paper leak, will now be held on March 30, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced.

The minister further said that Matric or Class 10 English paper which was cancelled at one exam centre in Cachar will take place on March 28.

“The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today(13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice,” he tweeted.

Originally, HSLC or Matric Science exam was scheduled for March 13 but was cancelled after reports of paper leak.

Informing this, Pegu tweeted on Sunday Night, “General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course.”

SEBA too issued a notice but did not say the paper has been leaked.

The board cited media reports that a hand written model paper of General Science (C3) is available with some students and is being circulated on social media.

“We have a belief that such news may create a confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13 March, 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled,” it said.

Assam's Director-General of Police GP Singh said that a criminal case has been registered and CID Assam will investigate the matter.