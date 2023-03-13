Assam HSLC Science exam cancelled amid paper leak reports

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has cancelled the Class 10 or HSLC or Matric exam for the General Science paper, which was scheduled to be held on Monday, March 13, after reports surfaced that the paper has been leaked.

Informing this, Education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted on Sunday Night, “General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course.”

While SEBA did not categorically accept that the paper has been leaked, it has issued a notification mentioning a news telecast that claims a hand written model paper of General Science (C3) is available with some students and is being circulated on social media.

“We have a belief that such news may create a confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13 March, 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled,” the notification reads.

Later, Assam's Director-General of Police GP Singh tweeted that a criminal case has been registered and CID Assam will investigate the matter.

Matric and Higher Secondary exams in Assam have been a subject of controversy this year. The Class 12 Chemistry paper was reported to be leaked but the board (AHSEC) and the Education Minister had denied it.

Videos surfaced on the internet of students cheating in the Class 10 English paper which prompted SEBA to cancel the paper at an exam centre in Cachar.

Reports of board exam paper leak have surfaced from other states as well.

In Maharashtra, the Mathematics paper of the ongoing Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams purportedly went viral on social media around 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled time, despite the state government's efforts for a copy free board exam this year.

In West Bengal too, images of Class 10 English paper went viral on social media platforms. Board secretary Ramanuj Ganguly said that persons who had uploaded the images were identified and the details of the findings were shared with the appropriate authorities for follow-up action.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent, PTI)