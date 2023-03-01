Home / Education / Board Exams / Assam HS Chemistry paper leak news is fake, say AHSEC and Education Minister

Assam HS Chemistry paper leak news is fake, say AHSEC and Education Minister

board exams
Published on Mar 01, 2023 12:33 PM IST

Assam HS Chemistry paper leak news is fake, say AHSEC and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The examination was conducted on February 28, 2023.

Assam HS Chemistry paper leak news is fake, say AHSEC and Education Minister(PTI)
Assam HS Chemistry paper leak news is fake, say AHSEC and Education Minister(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

A day after Assam HS Chemistry paper leak news circulated, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has claimed the reports to be fake and baseless. Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has also released an official notice on the paper leak incident to be fake.

The Education Minister of the state took his official twitter account to share the notice issued by AHSEC. The tweet reads, “The news of Chemistry question paper leak in the current HS examination is completely fake and baseless. I have personally checked the matter. We are taking utmost care and maintaining vigilance. Please don’t heed fake news and rumours.”

The official notice issued by AHSEC states that the paper leak incident is fake and students should not believe such false rumours.

The Assam HS Chemistry examination was conducted on February 28, 2023 along with Business Studies, Political Science and Vocational English Paper IV. The HS examination as started on February 20 and will end on March 20, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AHSEC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ahsec
ahsec
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out