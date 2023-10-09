Assam HSLC 2024 exam schedule released at site.sebaonline.org, check notice here

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the exam schedule for class 10th or HSLC board exam 2023. The theory test will start on February 16 and end on March 4, 2024, according to the Assam HSLC timetable. The practical exam will be held on February 2 and 3, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at site.sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC board exam 2023 timetable released: Check schedule here(File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Date Morning ( 9 am to 12 noon) Afternoon ( 1: 30 pm to 4: 30pm) February 16, 2024 English February 17, 2024 Music Dance Wood Craft Bengali Manipuri Santhali February 20, 2024 Social Science February 21, 2024 Retail Trade (NSQF) Private Security (NSQF) Animal Health Worker (NSQF) Agriculture & Horticulture Assamese February 23, 2024 MIL/Eng (IL) February 26, 2024 General Science February 27, 2024 Weaving and Textile Design February 29, 2024 General Mathematics March 2, 2024 Hindi (E) Garment Designing (E) March 4, 2024 Advanced Mathematics Geography History Sanskrit Computer Science Commerce Home Science Arabic Persian Nepali Fine Arts

The theory examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm.

Candidates can check the examination schedule here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON