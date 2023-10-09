Assam HSLC 2024 exam schedule released at site.sebaonline.org, check notice here
Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023: Schedule Released, Theory Tests from Feb 16 to March 4, 2024.
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released the exam schedule for class 10th or HSLC board exam 2023. The theory test will start on February 16 and end on March 4, 2024, according to the Assam HSLC timetable. The practical exam will be held on February 2 and 3, 2024. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at site.sebaonline.org.
|Date
|Morning ( 9 am to 12 noon)
|Afternoon ( 1: 30 pm to 4: 30pm)
|February 16, 2024
|English
|February 17, 2024
Music
Dance
Wood Craft
Bengali
Manipuri
Santhali
|February 20, 2024
|Social Science
|February 21, 2024
Retail Trade (NSQF)
Private Security (NSQF)
Animal Health Worker (NSQF)
Agriculture & Horticulture
|Assamese
|February 23, 2024
|MIL/Eng (IL)
|February 26, 2024
|General Science
|February 27, 2024
|Weaving and Textile Design
|February 29, 2024
|General Mathematics
|March 2, 2024
Hindi (E)
Garment Designing (E)
|March 4, 2024
Advanced Mathematics
Geography
History
Sanskrit
Computer Science
Commerce
Home Science
Arabic
Persian
Nepali
|Fine Arts
The theory examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1: 30 pm to 4: 30 pm.
