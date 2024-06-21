Assam HSLC Compartmental result 2024 released, here’s how to check scores on sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA has released the results of the HSLC Compartmental Result 2024 today, June 21. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their scores on the official website at sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC Compartmental result 2024 released at sebaonline.org. Here's how to check.

To check the results, candidates will have to enter their exam roll number and phone number to check the results.

Here’s How to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2024

Visit the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

On the home page, click on the HSLC Compartmental Result links given.

Enter the credentials in the space provided.

Check the HSLC 2024 compartmental results displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam HSLC or Class 10 Compartmental examinations were conducted from May 28 to June 3, 2024, for students who sought to re-appear in subjects they could not pass or achieve the necessary scores during the HSLC final exams held in February 2024.

A score of at least 30 percent marks in each subject is required to pass the compartmental exam.

It may be mentioned here that the SEBA 10th examination was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024, at various exam centers. The examination was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Five minutes extra time from 8.55 am to 9 am shift and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm shift was given to read the question paper only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.

