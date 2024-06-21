Assam HSLC Compartmental result 2024 out at sebaonline.org, direct link to check scores

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released the results of the HSLC Compartmental Exam 2024 on June 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at sebaonline.org. The Board conducted the Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2024 from May 28, 2024, to June 3, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Board conducted the Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2024 from May 28, 2024, to June 3, 2024. Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like roll no to access the details. Candidates need to score a minimum of 30% to pass the exams.

Direct Link to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2024

Here are the steps to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2024

Candidates who would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results:

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org

Look out for the link to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2024 on the home page and click it

A new page appears where candidates are expected to submit their login credentials like roll number

On submitting the login credentials, result will be displayed on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the result page and take a print out of the same for future need

For more information, visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

