 Assam HSLC Compartmental result 2024 out at sebaonline.org, direct link to check scores - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Assam HSLC Compartmental result 2024 out at sebaonline.org, direct link to check scores

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at sebaonline.org.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released the results of the HSLC Compartmental Exam 2024 on June 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website at sebaonline.org.

The Board conducted the Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2024 from May 28, 2024, to June 3, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Board conducted the Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2024 from May 28, 2024, to June 3, 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Board conducted the Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2024 from May 28, 2024, to June 3, 2024. Candidates who wish to check their results need to submit their login credentials like roll no to access the details. Candidates need to score a minimum of 30% to pass the exams.

Direct Link to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2024

Here are the steps to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2024

Candidates who would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results:

  • Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org
  • Look out for the link to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2024 on the home page and click it
  • A new page appears where candidates are expected to submit their login credentials like roll number
  • On submitting the login credentials, result will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and save the page
  • Download the result page and take a print out of the same for future need

For more information, visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Also Read: Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: SEBA Class 10 results declared, here’s how to check

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / Assam HSLC Compartmental result 2024 out at sebaonline.org, direct link to check scores
Follow Us On