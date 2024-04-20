The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Matric board examination can check SEBA Class 10 results on the official website of SEBA Assam - sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC 10th Result Live Updates Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: SEBA Class 10 results declared, here’s how to check(HT File)

The Class 10 board eam result can also be checked on other official websites which includes resultsassam.nic.in, assamonline.in and assamresult.in.

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for Assam HSLC examination in the state can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of resultassam.nic.in.

Click on Assam 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board officials shared the pass percentage, toppers names, gender wise pass percentage, division wise percentage and other inputs.

SEBA 10th examination in the state was conducted from February 16 to March 4, 2024 at various exam centers. The examination was held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Five minutes extra time from 8.55 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.25 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift was given to read the question paper only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBA Assam.