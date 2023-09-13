Board of Secondary Education, Assam will begin Assam HSLC Exam 2024 from 1st week of February 2024. The Board will introduce OMR sheet for answering objections type questions carrying 1 mark each in the HSLC examination.

Assam HSLC Exam 2024 begins on 1st week of February, eligibility criteria released (PTI File)

As per the official notice issued by SEBA, the OMR sheet will carry 1 mark each in case of core subjects i.e., English, General Mathematics, General Science and Social Science. The OMR will be personalized and there will be 1 OMR sheet in the name of the particular candidate. For the remaining 50 percent questions separate answer scripts containing 16 pages will be provided like before.

Apart from this, the Board has also released the eligibility criteria of the students who will appear for HSLC examination 2024. The eligibility criteria includes:

The students who appeared in Unit Test 1 (except those students who were unsuccessful in HSLC examination 2023) and are regularly attending in classes and who will appear in subsequent examination like Unit Test II, Half Yearly examination and pre- board examination. The candidates who were unsuccessful in HSLC exam 2023 and who are re-admitted in class 10 but could not appear in Unit Test 1, have to attend the classes regularly and also appear in half yearly examination, Unit Test II and pre- board examination.

Further, the Board has directed that the sealed carton or boxes of confidential materials cannot be opened in the transit or in the strong room of police station or police out post. Such cartons or boxes will be opened only in the sorting room of the examination centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SEBA.

