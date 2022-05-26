Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam HSLC Result 2022: How to check SEBA Class 10 result

Assam HSLC Result 2022 will be announced in due course of time. All appeared candidates can follow simple steps to check SEBA Class 10 result given below. 
Published on May 26, 2022 01:32 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Assam will announce Assam HSLC Result 2022 in due course of time. The Board has not announced any date and time of release of SEBA Class 10 result yet. The result for Class 10 when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of SEBA on sebaonline.org. 

As per various media reports, the Assam Class 10 result is expected to release in last week of May, however, the Board has not commented on it yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of SEBA Assam on sebaonline.org.
  • Click on Assam HSLC Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the roll number and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Assam HSLC exam started on March 15 and continued till March 31, 2022. The board examination was conducted in two shifts and all the COVID19 protocols were followed including social distancing, use of face masks and sanitisers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SEBA Assam. 

