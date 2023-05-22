SEBA Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live: Class 10th results out at resultsassam.nic.in, direct link here
- Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: SEBA Class 10th results announced. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 Live Updates: Board of Secondary Education, Assam has announced Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023 on May 22, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination in the state can check SEBA Class 10th results through the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.
Direct link for Assam HSLC results
Assam Education Minister Ramon Pegu has confirmed the date and time for SEBA HSLC results. The results can also be checked by candidates at resultsassam.nic.in along with some other third party result websites.
Apart from the official websites, the results for Class 10 will be available on SEBA results mobile app. The mobile app can be downloaded by candidates from Google Playstore.
A total of 422196 candidates have registered for Class 10 board examination in the state. Assam Class 10 board examination was conducted in the state from March 3 to April 1, 2023. To check the results, candidates will need roll number. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 11:10 AM
SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Websites to check Class 10 scores
Students can check Assam HSLC or Matric results on resultsassam.nic.in or sebaonline.org.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 11:05 AM
SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Passing marks
A candidate need at least 30% marks in a subject to pass the Matric exam. For subjects that have both practical or oral and theory parts, they need to score 30% marks in both parts.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 11:02 AM
SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Star and distinction marks
Distinction Marks (510 & above): 8517 candidates
Star Marks (450 & above): 18653 candidates
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:56 AM
SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: 6879 candidates absent
Candidates Absent : 6879
Candidates Withheld : 14
Candidates Expelled : 239
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:55 AM
SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Details of marksheets
The following details are mentioned on SEBA Matric or HSLC marks sheets:
Roll number
Exam name
Centre details
School name
Candidate's name
Parents' names
Subject-wise full marks, pass marks and marks obtained
Total marks, result status and other details
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:52 AM
SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: When will rechecking results be declared?
The Results of Re-checking will be informed to the Applicant through a Notification within 30 days from the last date of receipt of application. The Marks sheet/ Certificates to the candidates, in case of any change will be issued on submission of the Original Marks sheet/ Certificates in the Board’s Office through the Head of the concerned School with intimation of the Head of the Institution. No such Marks sheet/Certificates will be sent directly to School/ candidate or through any other agency.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:50 AM
SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Subject wise pass percentage
Assamese: 30
English: 30(Theory: 27, Internal Assessment/Practical: 3)
Maths: 30 (Theory: 27, Internal Assessment/Practical: 3)
Science: 30 (Theory: 27, Internal Assessment/Practical: 3)
Social Science: 30 (Theory: 27, Internal Assessment/Practical: 3)
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:48 AM
SEBA Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023: Re-checking fees
Fee for only re-checking of Answer Script is Rs.350/- (per subject).
Fee for photocopy of Answer script with re-checking is Rs.550/- (per subject).
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:46 AM
resultsassam.nic.in: How to download SEBA Matric marks sheets
To downland SEBA Matric result, go to resultsassam.nic.in and follow these steps:
Click on the link for HSLC result
Enter roll and number and the code shown on screen
Submit these details and check result
Click on the print icon to save the marks sheet
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:43 AM
Assam Matric Results: Withheld results details
The candidates whose Results have been kept withheld for other reasons shall be required to appear before the Clearance Committee of Examination, SEBA for personal hearing with a letter of identification from the Heads of concerned School after 7 (seven) days from the date of declaration of results. They shall also bring original Admit Card and Registration Card with them.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:41 AM
SEBA Matric Results 2023: 61 candidates in Top 10 list
This year 61 candidates have made it to Top 10 list.
Rank 1: 1 candidate
Rank 2: 4 candidates
Rank 3: 3 candidates
Rank 4: 7 candidates
Rank 5: 5 candidates
Rank 6: 6 candidates
Rank 7: 7 candidates
Rank 8: 10 candidates
Rank 9: 11 candidates
Rank 10: 7 candidates
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:37 AM
Assam Board 10th Result: Topper
Hridam Thakuria of Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli has topped by scoring 596 marks.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:33 AM
Assam Class 10th Results 2023: Merit list
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:32 AM
SEBA Matric Result: Download marksheets
Students can download their digital mode of marksheets through websites or can view their marksheets through mobile app now.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:30 AM
SEBA Class 10 Results: Scores on mobile app
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:29 AM
Assam SEBA 10th Result: How to check scores on mobile
Open Google Chrome app on the mobile.
Type resultsassam.nic.in on the search bar.
A new page will open.
Click on Assam Class 10 Results 2023 link available on the page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:28 AM
SEBA 10th Result 2023: List of websites
sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in
third party result websites
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:27 AM
Assam HSLC Result 2023: Boys and girls pass percentage
A total of 190765 boys have appeared for the exam out of which 142524 candidates have passed the exam making the pass percentage of 74.71% and a total of 228140 girls have appeared for the exam out of which 159356 have passed. The overall pass percentage of girls is 70.96%.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:24 AM
Assam Board Class 10 results: Last 5 years pass percentage
2023: 72.69 percent
2022: 56.49 percent
2021: 93.10 percent
2020: 64.80 percent
2019: 60.23 percent
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:22 AM
Assam Class 10 Result 2023: Lowest performing district
Goalpara district has the lowest pass percentage this year. 59.80 per cent have only pass the exam.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:20 AM
Assam Class 10th Result: District toppers
Rank 1: Chirang: 88.68% pass
Rank 2: Shivsagar: 88.40% pass
Rank 3: Dima Hasao: 88.12% pass
Rank 4: Nalbari: 88.02% pass
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:18 AM
SEBA 10th Result 2023: Division wise results
1st division: 94913 candidates
2nd division: 148573 candidates
3rd division: 58394 candidates
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:17 AM
SEBA Assam 10th Result 2023: 3,01,880 candidates passed
This year a total of 415324 candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination out of which 301880 candidates have passed the examination.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:16 AM
Assam Matric Result: Toppers
Rank 1: Hridam thakuriya from Dhekiyajuli
Rank 2: Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma
Rank 3: Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:13 AM
SEBA Assam Matric Result 2023: Pass percentage
This year the overall pass percentage is 72.69 percent.
Boys pass percentage: 74.71 percent
Girls pass percentage: 70.96 percent
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:10 AM
Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023: Direct link
Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given above.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 10:04 AM
Assam HSLC Result 2023: Results announced
The Assam HSLC results has been declared.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 09:55 AM
Assam HSLC Result 2023: Exam was held in March
The Assam HSLC exams were held in the month of March. The results of the exam will be declared shortly.
-
Mon, 22 May 2023 09:49 AM
Assam HSLC Result 2023: Releasing at 10 am
Assam HSLC Result 2023 will be declared at 10 am today. The results can be checked at sebaonl;ine.org and also on resultsassam.nic.in.