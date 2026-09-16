Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2027: Last date to register today for BSEB Class 10, 12 examination

The Bihar School Examination Board will close the registration process for Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2027 on September 16, 2026. The registration link to apply for Class 10, 12 examination will be available on the official websites- exam.biharboardonline.org for Class 10 and intermediate.biharboardonline.com for Class 12.

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2027: Last date to register for BSEB Class 10, 12 examination

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The registration can be done by candidates who want to appear for the 2027 board examination by following the steps given below.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2027: When will 10th, 12th timetable release? check past trends here

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2027: How to register

1. Visit the official website of BSEB Class 10 or BSEB Class 12.

2. Click on the registration link and a new page will open.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

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7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BSEB Class 10, 12 board examination will be held by the Bihar Board in February 2027. The dates have not been released yet. The Bihar Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced in March 2027, as per past trends.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Registration, LOC submission to begin soon at cbse.gov.in, official notice here

Examination Fee

For Class 12, the examination fee and other fees are listed below.

a. Examination Application Form Fee: Rs. 150/-

b. Examination Fee: Rs. 260/-

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c. Local Levy: Rs. 480/-

d. Marksheet Fee: Rs. 170/-

e. Provisional Certificate Fee: Rs. 170/-

f. Migration Certificate Fee: Rs. 170/-

g. Online Fee (Rs. 30/-) will be kept by the educational institution, which will be used by the Head of the educational institution for filling the online application of the student and providing them with the dummy/original admit card by downloading it.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Registration, LOC submission to begin soon at cbse.gov.in, official notice here

Total Examination and other fees, including online fee: Rs. 1430/-

Permission fee for the advanced and qualifying candidates of Arts, Science and Commerce streams: Rs. 340/-

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Practical examination fee for the candidate of professional course only: Rs. 400/-

The payment of the fee should be done through online mode.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.