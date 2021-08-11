Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023: BSEB Matric registration process to begin on Aug 15
board exams

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023: BSEB Matric registration process to begin on Aug 15

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023 registration process for Class 9 students to begin on August 15, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice and apply through the official link secondary.biharboardonline.com.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023: BSEB Matric registration process to begin on Aug 15(HT File/Representative image)

Bihar School Examination Board will begin the registration process for Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023 from August 15, 2021, onwards. The Class 9 students who will appear for the BSEB Matric examination in 2023 can register themselves for the examination on the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The application form for the Matric examination is available on the official site of BSEB. The school authorities will have to download the form from the official link and distribute it to the students of Class 9 to fill the form. Once done the school authorities will have to fill the application form with all the details for each student online.

In case any correction is to be made by the student in the submitted hard copy of the form, he or she should write make the corrections on the print out page and submit it to the school authorities. The administration will make the same corrections on the official website.

Students and school administration can connect with the helpline numbers given in the official notice incase they face any hurdle while filling or uploading the form for Class 10 board exams 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar school examination board bseb bseb class 10 bseb bihar board
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP