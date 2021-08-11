Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023: BSEB Matric registration process to begin on Aug 15

Bihar School Examination Board will begin the registration process for Bihar Board 10th Exam 2023 from August 15, 2021, onwards. The Class 9 students who will appear for the BSEB Matric examination in 2023 can register themselves for the examination on the official site of BSEB on secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The application form for the Matric examination is available on the official site of BSEB. The school authorities will have to download the form from the official link and distribute it to the students of Class 9 to fill the form. Once done the school authorities will have to fill the application form with all the details for each student online.

In case any correction is to be made by the student in the submitted hard copy of the form, he or she should write make the corrections on the print out page and submit it to the school authorities. The administration will make the same corrections on the official website.

Students and school administration can connect with the helpline numbers given in the official notice incase they face any hurdle while filling or uploading the form for Class 10 board exams 2023.