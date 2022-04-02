Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB Class 10 scrutiny registration begins today

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will begin the Class 10 scrutiny registration process from April 2, 2022 onwards. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Class 10 examination and are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the scrutiny of answer sheets through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The registration process for scrutiny is from April 2 to April 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for scrutiny will have to pay ₹70/- as fees through online mode. These simple steps can be checked below to register for scrutiny of answer sheets.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: How to apply for scrutiny

Visit the official websites -- biharboardonline.com or scrutiny.biharboardonline.com

Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck link.

Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number.

Login using the system-generated application ID.

Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject.

Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

The Class 10 result was declared on March 31, 2022. The overall pass percentage was 79.88 percent. This year, as many as 4,24, 857 students have obtained first division, while 5,10,411 students have obtained second division, and 3,47,637 students have got third division.

