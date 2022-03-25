Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live: Latest Updates on BSEB Matric result

Bihar School Examination Board will release BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 anytime soon. The result date and time has not been officially announced by the Board yet, but it is expected that the result will be declared soon. The Class 10 or Matric result can be checked by candidates on the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once its released.

The Class 10 examination in the state was conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. This year around 17 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the examination. The exam was conducted in two shifts, the first from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and the second from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.

The Board has released the answer key for Class 10 examination on March 8, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till March 11, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEB.