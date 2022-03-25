Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live: Latest Updates on BSEB Matric result
Bihar School Examination Board will release BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 anytime soon. The result date and time has not been officially announced by the Board yet, but it is expected that the result will be declared soon. The Class 10 or Matric result can be checked by candidates on the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once its released.
The Class 10 examination in the state was conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. This year around 17 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the examination. The exam was conducted in two shifts, the first from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and the second from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.
The Board has released the answer key for Class 10 examination on March 8, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till March 11, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEB.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 01:55 PM
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Answer key released on March 8
The Class 10 or matric exam answer key was released for the objective questions, which account for half of the exam on March 8, 2022. The window to challenge the BSEB Matric or Class 10 exam answer key 2022 closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
-
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 01:49 PM
BSEB Class 10 Result: 17 lakh students waiting for result
Around 17 lakh students have registered to take the Class 10 board exams this year in the state. All these candidates are waiting for their results.
-
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 01:44 PM
Bihar Board Result: How to check matric result
Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page
Enter the roll number and registration number
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 01:38 PM
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Dates
Bihar Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres.
-
Fri, 25 Mar 2022 01:28 PM
BSEB Class 10 Result: To be declared soon
The Bihar School Examination Board is scheduled to announce the results of the Class 10 examinations soon. However, the date and time has not been announced yet.