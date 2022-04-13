Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar board 12th Compartment admit cards 2022 for practical exams out
board exams

Bihar board 12th Compartment admit cards 2022 for practical exams out

The admit cards have been released on inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Schools will download the admit cards and distribute among the students.
BSEB Bihar board Inter 12th Compartment, Special practical exam admit cards out(Shutterstock)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 05:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

BSEB Bihar Board Exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for Class 12 or Inter Compartment and Special exams for practical subjects. Admit cards for theory papers will be released later.

The admit cards have been released on inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. Schools will download the admit cards and distribute among the students.

The compartment exam is for students who could not qualify in the Intermediate final exam and special exam is for those who were absent.

RELATED STORIES

The Class 12 compartmental cum special exams will begin on April 25 and end on May 4, 2022. 

The exams will be conducted in two shifts for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses. 

The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift will be from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The timing for N.R.B, MB Alt. Eng., MB Urdu and MB Maithili will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 3.30 pm.

The Board will give 15 minutes of additional ‘cool off’ time for reading and analysing the questions. Candidates are not supposed to write answers during the ‘cool off’ time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP