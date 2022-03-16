Bihar Board 12th result out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know how to check

Bihar Board 12th result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has declared the class 12th results on the official website of BSEB. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 examination can check their results through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bihar Board Intermediate result live updates

From February 1 to 14, 2022, students on arts, science, and commerce took their Class 12 exams. From January 10 to January 20, 2022, students took practical exams for Class 12. In this year's BSEB class 12th exams, a total of 13.5 lakh students had enrolled.

Check BSEB Intermediate result via HT Portal

To check the Bihar Board class 12th result on the Hindustan times portal follow the steps given below:

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: How to check Inter result on HT Portal

Visit Hindustan times education page at www.hindustantimes.com/education

Click on Board exam page available under the education page

Click on Bihar board box

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 result link

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Key in required details and click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Check the result and download the page.

BSEB Class 12 Result 2022: How to check on board's website

Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar Board 10th 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the roll number and registration number

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.