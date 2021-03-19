Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 awaited as evaluation process ends today
board exams

Bihar Board 12th Results 2021 awaited as evaluation process ends today

Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: The original deadline for the evaluation of the paper was March 15, but it had been extended to March 17 as all the copies could not be checked within the stipulated time.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Bihar Board 12th Results 2021.(HT file)

Bihar Board 12th Results 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date for the evaluation of class 12 board examination answer sheets to March 19, 2021. The original deadline for the evaluation of the paper was March 15, but it had been extended to March 17 as all the copies could not be checked within the stipulated time. As evaluation of answer sheets of some subjects could not be completed even on March 17, further extension was granted.

It is expected that the board will declare the results of the class 12 or intermediate examination soon on its official website. However, no official confirmation regarding this has been made by the board yet.

It has been seen in the past, that BSEB announces the class 12th board examination results within 10 days after the evaluation process is over.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the BSEB class 12 examination 2021 will be able to check their results online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.online, or biharboardonline.com.

The board had conducted the BSEB class 12 board examination from February 1 to 13, 2021, at various centres spread across the state. Around 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB intermediate examination this year, out of which, 7.03 lakh candidates are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MP Board 10th, 12th Exams 2021 revised time table released

CBSE class 12 Commerce exam 2021: Best tips to ace Business Studies

UP Board Exam 2021: Dispatch of answer sheets to all 75 districts begins

Bihar Board intermediate answer key 2021 released, raise objection till March 16

How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2021 after it is declared:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the “Results” tab

3.Click on the link that reads, ‘Class XII results”

4.Click on the particular stream for which you want to check the results

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen

8.Download the results and take its printout for future references.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar school examination board bseb bseb class 12 result
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP