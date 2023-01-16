Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024: Registration process with late fee closes today

Bihar School Examination Board will close down the registration process for Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024 on January 16, 2023. Schools will have to apply online for candidates who will appear for matric examination in 2024 through the official site of BSEB at regsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

This the last chance for schools to apply for Class 10 exams with late fees. The registration process was started on November 2, 2022. To apply for the examination, schools can follow these simple steps given below.

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Exam 2024: How to apply

Visit the official site of BSEB at regsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on school login link available on the home page.

Enter the necessary login details and click on submit.

The application page will open.

Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of registration fees and click on submit.

The application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application form is available on the website for download. Candidates can also check it on the official website for details. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.