Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2022 soon; Know past years' pass percentage

BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10 or Matric final exam results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Ahead of results, the BSEB will inform students about the date and time on its official social media pages.

The board will announce details like pass percentage, toppers' name along with results. Around 17 lakh students have registered for the test this year.

Three students – Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshini, and Sandeep Kumar – topped the Bihar board 10th final exam in 2021 scoring 484 out of 500 marks.

The second position was shared by 7 students who secured 483 marks. The BSEB was one of the few boards that conducted Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in 2021, while most other boards had cancelled it considering the second wave of COVID-19.

The overall pass percentage in 2021 matric results was 78.17%, a few percentage points less than the previous year's 80.59%.

Bihar board 10th result was best in four years in 2019, when 80.73% students cleared the Matriculation exam.

Pass percentage in 2019 was 68.89%.

Laptop, cash prizes for Bihar board toppers

The BSEB has been awarding cash prizes and laptops to board toppers. The first three rank holders get ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively and those who get ranks 4-10 are awarded ₹10,000 each.

Students should visit the board websites – onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – for result-related updates.