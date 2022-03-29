Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2022 soon; Know past years' pass percentage
board exams

Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2022 soon; Know past years' pass percentage

BSEB will release Class 10 or Matric results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Know about past years' pass percentage, rewards for toppers. 
Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2022 soon; Know past years' pass percentage(HT File)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 08:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10 or Matric final exam results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Ahead of results, the BSEB will inform students about the date and time on its official social media pages. 

The board will announce details like pass percentage, toppers' name along with results. Around 17 lakh students have registered for the test this year. 

Three students – Pooja Kumari, Shubhdarshini, and Sandeep Kumar – topped the Bihar board 10th final exam in 2021 scoring 484 out of 500 marks.

The second position was shared by 7 students who secured 483 marks. The BSEB was one of the few boards that conducted Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in 2021, while most other boards had cancelled it considering the second wave of COVID-19. 

The overall pass percentage in 2021 matric results was 78.17%, a few percentage points less than the previous year's 80.59%. 

Bihar board 10th result was best in four years in 2019, when 80.73% students cleared the Matriculation exam. 

RELATED STORIES

Pass percentage in 2019 was 68.89%.

Laptop, cash prizes for Bihar board toppers

The BSEB has been awarding cash prizes and laptops to board toppers. The first three rank holders get 1 lakh, 75,000 and 50,000 respectively and those who get ranks 4-10 are awarded 10,000 each. 

Students should visit the board websites – onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in – for result-related updates.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb bseb result board exam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP