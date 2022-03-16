Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Commerce Result 2022 declared, Ankit Kumar Gupta tops

Bihar School Examination Board has declared Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Commerce Result 2022 on March 16, 2022. The Class 12 Commerce stream result was declared at 3 pm today. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the direct link of HT Portal given below.

Ankit Kumar Gupta has topped the examination with 94.60 percent.

The result link is also available on the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. candidates can check the result on the official website and also on HT Portal website through the direct link given below. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check result&nbsp;</strong>

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Commerce Result 2022: How to check result on HT Portal

Visit Hindustan times education page

Click on Board exam page available under the education page

Press Bihar board box

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 commerce result link

Enter the required details and click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Check the result and download the page.

The overall pass percentage this year is … A total of 13.5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the examination of Class 12 this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.