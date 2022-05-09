Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board BSEB inter compartment cum special exam answer keys 2022 released
board exams

Bihar Board BSEB inter compartment cum special exam answer keys 2022 released

Bihar Board inter compartment cum special exam answer keys: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday, May 9 released the answer key for the BSEB inter compartment special exams 2022.
BSEB inter compartment cum special exam answer keys 2022: Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB inter or 12th compartment special exams 2022 can check and download the answer key by visiting biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.(bseb)
Published on May 09, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Board inter compartment cum special exam answer keys: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday, May 9 released the answer key for the BSEB inter compartment special exams 2022. The Class 12 or inter compartment cum special exam answer key has been released for objective questions, which constitutes 50% of the total marks in the examination.

Candidates who have appeared in the BSEB inter or 12th compartment special exams 2022 can check and download the answer key by visiting biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates who wants to raise objections against the answer keys, can do so by visiting biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The objections can be raised on or before 5pm on May 11. Any objection raised after this date or through any other mode (except online) will not be accepted.

Direct link to check &lt;strong&gt;BSEB inter compartment cum spl exam answer keys and raise objections&lt;/strong&gt;

Steps to raise objections against BSEB class 12 answer key 2022:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link to challenge BSEB class 12th answer key 2022

A new page will appear on the display screen

RELATED STORIES

Key in your credentials and login

The BSEB class 12th answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Raise objections and pay a processing fee

Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.

The BSEB intermediate exams were held from February 1 to 14 for which around 13.5 lakh candidates had registered. Bihar Board had declared the Class 12 Result 2022 on March 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP