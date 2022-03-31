Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Know how to check result on HT Portal

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will declare Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 on March 31, 2022. The Matric result can be checked by candidates at 3 pm soon after the result has been declared. The result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of BSEB and also on HT Portal.

The result link will be available soon after the declaration on HT Portal. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow these simple steps given below for HT Portal.

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: How to check result on HT Portal

Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.

Click on education link available on the home page.

Now click on Board exam link available under the education page.

Press Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 link available on the newly opened page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board examination in the state was conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. The official answer key was released on March 8 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022.

